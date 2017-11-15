Fresh Apple Cinnamon Muffins …………..
- MAKES
- 12 muffins
- COOK TIME
- 15 Min
We top our fresh apple and spice-baked Fresh Apple Cinnamon Muffins with a nutty, brown sugar blend, that’s really incredible! It’s all the flavors you love, mixed into one really conveniently-sized treat. We think you might need to make a couple of batches!
What You’ll Need:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 apple, peeled, cored, and finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) butter, melted
- 1/3 cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
What To Do:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and the salt.
- In a medium bowl, beat together the egg and milk. Stir in chopped apple and melted butter. Add all at once to flour mixture; stir just until mixed (batter will be very stiff).
- Spoon into prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about two-thirds full. Mix chopped nuts, brown sugar, and remaining cinnamon to make topping; sprinkle evenly over muffins.
- Bake 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from pan immediately and serve warm.
Notes
Do you love baking with fresh apples? If so, be sure to check out all of our tips, tricks, and easy apple recipes, here!
If you’re a fan of these Fresh Apple Cinnamon Muffins (and we know you will be!) then you’ve got to check out some of our other apple muffin recipes, like our Apple Walnut Bran Muffins and Apple Nut Muffins.
