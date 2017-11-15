Chipley Kiwanis congratulate Eagle Scout on project at FPTC ……..

Marianna Eagle Scout Bobby Holmes was the guest speaker at the Nov. 14th meeting of the Chipley Kiwanis Club hosted at Pattillo’s located on the campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College.

Holmes, in the final merit badge work for his Eagle Scout achievement, prepared an exhibit of memorabilia and photographs from Washington County’s history for the walls of the Administration Offices at the Technical College.

FPTC Administrator Martha Compton was quick to applaud Holmes’ efforts, describing the project as “huge”. And, Compton noted that she was delighted with the results.

