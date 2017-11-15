Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers Beat Deane Bozeman School Lady Bucks in Girls Basketball on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers basketball squad traveled to Cottondale, Florida on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, to beat the Deane Bozeman School Lady Bucks with a final score of 42-37, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The game, part of the Jackson County Preseason Girls Basketball Classic, also saw Wewa High School pitted against Malone High School and Cottondale High School matched against Marianna High School, in a great evening of girls basketball.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments