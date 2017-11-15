55th Annual Washington County Farm-City Day Celebration ……….

Information provided by the Washington County Extension Service

Photos by Matt Orwat and Kathy Foster

Bill and Laverne Williams Family named Farm Family of the Year for 2017. The award was presented by the Washington County Farm Bureau.

For the Williams family, farming is a way of life and is central to the family’s heritage and legacy. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Bill, with the help and support of his wife, Lavern, has been raising livestock and crops in Washington County for over 40 years. His first major enterprise was a farrow-to-finish hog operation. In addition to raising hogs, he also grew all the crops necessary to feed the hogs. After many years of persistently poor market conditions, Bill shifted away from hog production. Today, while some crops are still grown, the operation focuses on cattle, hay, and timber production. The Willaims have a true family farm where each generation is involved. Their children, who were involved in the day-to-day operations of the farm when they were younger, still help as much as busy lives and careers off the farm will allow. Now, Bill and Laverne’s grandchildren are becoming increasingly involved with the farm. Helping their grandchildren develop a respect and understanding for agriculture and the farming way of life is important to Bill and Laverne. With this in mind, they have helped facilitate their grandchildren’s involvement in a wide variety of 4-H activities including raising heifers, hogs, poultry, and a variety of crops and produce for exhibition in the Washington County Youth Fair. The Williams’ dedication to the farm and their commitment to passing on the way of life they love is why they have been selected as the 2017 Washington County Farm Family of the Year. The Bill and Laverne Williams family includes Son, Chad Williams, and wife Keisha, along with children Kristen, Haylee and Caleb; Daughter, Jennifer Price and husband Charlie and their children Brayden, Brodie, and Bella; and Son, Boyd Williams.

Hickory Ridge Farms – Cattleman of the Year award was presented by the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association.

Wesley Malloy, with wife Lajuana, son Eli and daughter-in-law Jenna, operate Hickory Ridge Farms. Wesley started his cattle and row crop operation in 1982 when he was in the 10th grade. The diversified operation continued until 1998 when the operation transitioned away from row crops and began focusing exclusively on commercial cow-calf production. In 2014, the focus of Hickory Ridge Farms shifted substantially with the acquisition of purebred Hereford cattle. The decision to move the operation in a new direction was driven by the Malloy’s desire to produce a differentiated product that would have marketing options beyond the local sale barn. When the Malloy’s entered the purebred business, they did so with the goal of raising premium quality bulls for local customers, and since that point, they have done just that. Hickory Ridge Farms continues to grow in terms of both acreage and scope of the operation. The newest endeavor on the ranch is a commercial replacement-heifer development program. For this program, Hereford, Brahman, and Angus cattle will be used to generate crossbred replacement females. In addition to expanding the cattle herd, considerable infrastructure improvements have recently been made to meet the demands of the increasingly complex operation. Even as it expands, Hickory Ridge Farms remains a family operation. All the family members help with the day-to-day operations of the farm. Wesley is heavily involved with forage production and nutritional management of cattle while Eli overseas bull selection, the AI program and other reproductive management strategies on the ranch. Whether commercial weanlings, registered Hereford bulls, or tiger-striped replacement heifers, the goal at Hickory Ridge Farms is to produce the best cattle possible, and the Malloy family works hard every day to make that goal a reality. Their hard work, high standards, and willingness to try new things are just some of the reasons that Hickory Ridge Farms has been selected as the 217 Washington County Cattleman of the Year.

Kevin Fussell – Conservationist of the Year; Presented by Orange Hill Soil & Water Conservation District

“Look at it like we’ll be doing this forever.” This simple phrase sums up Kevin’s philosophy when it comes to taking care of farmland. It stands to reason that someone whose farming lineage goes back as many generations as anyone can remember would have this kind of long-term outlook. Kevin, a cotton and peanut producer, places a great deal of emphasis on protecting and enhancing the soil he farms. In his words, “We do the best for our dirt that we can.” Kevin truly appreciates the value and irreplaceable nature of the soil. Protecting farm ground from erosion is a constant battle; terraces and waterways must be continually maintained and cover crops must be planted to help stabilize erosion-prone areas. Additionally, Kevin utilizes a strip tillage system when planting his cotton. this kind of system minimizes soil disturbance, lessening the chances of erosion. Beyond protecting his soil from erosion, Kevin does what he can to protect and enhance his soil’s fertility. Kevin views caring for the land as a long-term investment. Proper care and maintenance now will ensure sustainable production for generations to come. This attitude of stewardship is why Kevin has been named the 2017 Conservationist of the Year.

Annette Lanham – Service to Extension; Presented by UF/FIAS Extention, Washington County

Annette Lanham has been a tireless volunteer with UF/IFAS Extension in Washington and Holmes Counties since 2010. She has a passion for teaching food preservation and preparation skills to adults and youth to improve quality of life, save money, and increase self-sufficiency. She has partnered with Judy Corbus to teach twice-monthly classes on canning, dehydrating, sausage making, bread making, cheese making, and convenience mixes, among other topics in Washington and Holmes counties, with participants traveling from across the Panhandle and from as far away as Louisiana to attend. In addition to teaching and volunteering with the Washington County Youth Fair, Annette also served as State President for the Florida Association for Holme and Community Education, also known as HCE. She is a third-generation HCE member and has breathed new life into the organization at the county, district, and state levels. She was instrumental in leading the Washington County Generations HCE Club to become one of the fastest growing clubs in the state. After serving as District 1 President, she was installed as State President in 2015. Under her leadership, she has streamlined the organization’s operations for great efficiency, and FAHCE is utilizing technology and social media to reach current and prospective members. Her vision is to lead FAHCE in a statewide community service project to impact families and increase public visibility of the organization. To this end, she currently is equipping members to partner with their local law enforcement agencies to provide toolkits to local school classrooms through the ALICE Project; each kit contains items that can be used to secure the classroom in the event of a campus intruder. Annette’s passion for improving quality of life through education, her support of and advocacy for the total Extension program, and her countless volunteer hours exemplify true Service to Extension.

Washington County Hay Contest 2017 Winner; Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Washington County

George Fisher was presented this award for having the highest RFQ-Annual Forage.

The 217 Annual Farm-City Recognition was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Chipley, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County and the Washington County Farm Bureau.

Breakfast was catered by Healthcare Services Group.

A special thank you went out to the Chipley Garden Club and the Washington County 4-H for their decorations.

