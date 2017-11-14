Vernon couple arrested on burglary charges ……

(Chipley, FL; November 13, 2017) – A Vernon man attempted to flee from deputies, during a burglary, leaving his girlfriend behind. Both are now facing felony charges.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that 36-year-old William Chad McKeithen was at a residence located on Church Street in Vernon just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 12.

McKeithen, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Washington County for battery by strangulation, attempted to run through the backyard, away from deputies, as they arrived at the property. After attempting to flee from the area, McKeithen was quickly apprehended by a WCSO deputy who had been staged at the rear of the property.

During the investigation, deputies found evidence that the residence was, in fact, being burglarized by McKeithen before he fled the scene.

McKeithen was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was also booked on new charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Halley Burnham of Bonifay, FL. Burnham was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of accessory to burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

