U.S. Presidential Scholar nominations announced at Washington County School Board meeting ………

In a very short meeting of the Washington County School Board Monday night the board members had the opportunity to meet the 2018 US Presidential Scholar nominees Alexandria Brown from Chipley High School and Peyton Poppell from Vernon High School. Both students have GPA’s of over 4.0.

The School Board also received an update on the overall health screenings completed at county schools. Students being overweight was the biggest problem seen, with related health problems.

The School Board also approved the following agenda items:

Contract with Focus on Behavior, Inc.

Supplemental contract with Chris Works at Vernon High School.

Supplemental contract with Myles Austin, Assistant Football Coach at Vernon High School.

Leave of absence for Derick Balkcom at Chipley High School for the remainder of the school year.

Employment of Tina Searcy, OPS paraprofessional at Chipley High School, effective retroactive to Oct. 26th.

Employment of Wilie Vaughn, bus driver, effective retroactive to Oct. 2nd.

Moved Peterson Nettles from full-time bus monitor to substitute monitor, effective retroactive to Oct. 2nd.

Employment of Scotty Padgett as a bus driver, effective retroactive to Oct. 16th.

Employment of Shelia Nicholas as substitute bus driver, effective retroactive to Sept. 2nd.

Resignation of Patricia Brown, bus driver, effective Septo. 29th.

Employment of Harmony Spencer as a paraprofessional at Vernon Elementary School, retroactive to Nov. 8th.

Resignation of Will Parmer, teacher at Vernon Middle School, effective Oct. 13th.

Retirement of Brenda Obert, secretary at Florida Panhandle Technical College, effective Nov. 30th.

Before adjourning the School Board set a Reorganizational Meeting for 4 p.m. on Nov. 21st.

