Show what you know…4-H Youth Fair ………
Every year, Washington County youth enter their crafts, posters, baked goods, art and many other categories in the 4-H Youth Fair.
This gives our youth a chance to show what they’ve learned, showcase their talents and earn ribbons, rosettes and prize money for their work.
The 4-H Members Only Showcase give 4-H’ers a chance to give presentations and speeches on their project work as well as exhibit their poultry and rabbit projects in showmanship.
Since 1975, the 4-H Youth Fair has given Washington County youth an outlet for their creativity and a way to showcase just how unique their talents and abilities are.
You can download and print the 2018 4-H Youth Fair Rule Book at http://washington.ifas.ufl.edu.
