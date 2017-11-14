‘Rock the Crock Slow-Cooker class Nov. 14th in Chipley

Tuesday, Nov. 14th from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley.

Learn delicious, nutritious meal ideas using your slow cooker to save time and money.

Registration fee is $5 and includes course materials.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265 or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

