Obituary for Willie Alfred Kelly ……..

On Saturday, November 11, 2017, Willie Alfred Kelly earned his angel wings.

Coon, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on January 24, 1949, in Bonifay, Florida to Edna Odom and Wesley (Jr) Kelly. He was a lifelong resident of Washington County. Coon loved his family, hunting, fishing, and hot peppers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles Kelly, Allen Kelly, and Roger Dale Kelly.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Duty; two brothers, Paul Kelly and Wesley Kelly; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation towards his cremation cost would be greatly appreciated. Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida or by phone at 850-638-2122.

