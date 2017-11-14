Obituary for Lannis Addrin Rehberg ……

Mr. Lannis Addrin Rehberg age 88 of Kynesville, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Rehberg is native of Jackson County born on February 16, 1929, to the late Ira Edward and Ama Shirley Rehberg. He was a member of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Lannis was a retired farmer, and he enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Annie Mae Perkins Rehberg, two sisters, and four brothers.

Mr. Rehberg is survived by his son Donald Rehberg (Kathy) of Kynesville, FL, daughter Nell Donaldson of Kynesville, FL, one brother Shirley Rehberg of Kynesville, FL, three grandchildren Bradley Donaldson (Suzanne), Kevin Donaldson (Stephanie), and Kiley Rehberg Summerhill (Steven), two great-grandchildren Bailey and Booker Dondaldson.

Services for Mr. Rehberg will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 16, 2017, in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. James Gray Braxton and Rev. Ronnie Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at mariannachapelfh.com

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments