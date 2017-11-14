Obituary for James Charlie Chason …….

James Charlie Chason age 61 of Marianna, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Jackson Hospital. He was a native of Marianna born on October 20, 1956. James joined the U. S. Army in 1971 and served his country many years retiring as a Sergeant. He worked at the Grocery Outlet in the meat department and also worked at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation as a CNA. James was a member of the Marianna Moose Lodge where he was on the Board of Trustees and on the pool team. He enjoyed fishing, FSU football, WWE, his truck, and scratch-off lottery tickets. His most treasured time was being with his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father James Howard Chason.

James is survived by his mother Barbara Freeman Chason of Marianna, son Orrin Chason and wife Vickie of New Haven, WV, two daughters; Jessica Chason of Fraziers Bottom, WV, and Lisa Chason of Southside, WV, two sisters Florinda Chason of Marianna, and Bonita Beck of Moultrie, GA, four grandchildren Madyson, James, Benjamin, and Derrick. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for James will be held 2:00 P.M, on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Hasty Pond Cemetery Pastor Craig Hicks officiating. Full military honors will be given by Ft. Rucker Honor Guard.

The family will be accepting flowers or donations may be made to the Marianna Moose Lodge 1026, at 4133 Lafayette Street, Marianna, Florida.

The Moose Lodge will be open daily at 12:00 for those who are desiring to bring food for the family.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at mariannachapelfh.com

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments