National Defense Bill Passes the House ……..

Dr. Dunn: “Delivers on Our Promise to Begin Rebuilding Our Military”

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) supported final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes the largest pay raise for our military in eight years and begins to repair a decade of damage to our national defense. The bipartisan legislation is the military’s annual policy bill that authorizes funding levels for the Department of Defense. Once the bill passes the Senate, it will go to the President for his signature.

The NDAA answers the call to strengthen military readiness by providing the necessary topline funding of nearly $700 billion, which is a $26 billion increase above the President’s budget request. The bill increases the size of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army Guard and Reserve, Naval and Air Reserve, and the Air Guard. The bill’s 2.4 percent pay raise for our military is the largest in eight years.

“This bill delivers on our promise to begin rebuilding our military,” Dr. Dunn said. “The men and women who serve in our Armed Forces are second-to-none. Unfortunately, many of their vehicles, aircraft, and weapon systems were designed for another time, and they have been used relentlessly in battle, long past their designed lifespan. We have not made necessary investments in assets and personnel over the last decade. The defense bill we passed today changes that.”

The bill specifically dedicates $26.4 in additional funds to rebuild our urgent military needs, including $4.4 billion to reinforce Missile Defense, and $8 billion for cybersecurity operations. The bill authorizes up to 28 additional Ground-Based Interceptors to combat ballistic missile threats. The bill addresses identified shortfalls in the acquisition of fixed and rotary wing aircraft like the F-35 and the CH-47 Chinook; surface vessels like Aegis destroyers; armored fighting vehicles like the Bradley and the Stryker; and munitions such as Stinger surface-to-air and Javelin anti-tank missiles. In addition, the bill continues our quest to ensure tax dollars are spent appropriately, beginning with an overhaul of how the Pentagon issues service contracts – which cost taxpayers $144 billion in fiscal year 2015.

Closer to home, the bill includes $17 million to construct a new firehouse at Tyndall Air Force Base. Dr. Dunn requested funding for the project in a letter in March 2017. The bill authorizes $622,552 for modifications and upgrades to the Stryker combat vehicle –the manufacturing base for the Stryker includes Saint Marks Powder in Wakulla County, Florida. The funding and authorities in the bill will increase the utility of the Stryker on the battlefield by enhancing its lethality and survivability.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments