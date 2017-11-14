Mushroom Growing Workshop Nov. 18th in Marianna ……..
A few slots are still available for the Mushroom Growing Workshop on Saturday, November 18 at the Jackson County Extension Office, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna, FL.
MUSHROOM GROWING WORKSHOP
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18
9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
• Learn to grow oyster mushrooms.
• Learn about mushroom nutrition.
• Learn to culture your own mushroom spawn.
• Take home two inoculated mushroom bags!
• A home cooked lunch is included!
Registration Fee $20.00
Includes Lunch
Space is Limited
Bring a jar of peanut butter to donate to the Backpack for KIDS program and you will be entered in a special raffle!
To register, contact the Extension Service at (850)482-9620 or s.farr@ufl.edu.
Pre-register by November 16th.
