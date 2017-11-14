GCSC Ranked 5th in Most Affordable Nursing Degrees in Florida ……..

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College has been ranked 5th among the most affordable nursing degree programs in Florida for 2017, according to College Choice’s “Most Affordable Nursing Schools in Florida” report.

The ranking from College Choice, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, put Gulf Coast State College near the top and noted that the RN to BSN program offers a combination of online and blended-delivery classes, and that students who graduate from the program are prepared for advanced degrees. The ranking was created by taking the 42 nursing schools listed in the National Center for Education Statistics database as offering a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in the past academic year and sorting them based on in-state tuition. These degrees lead to nursing roles such as educator, researcher/scientist, midwife or practitioner, and all are expected to enjoy job growth over the next five to ten years.

“We are quite pleased to receive this recognition for the affordability of the program,” said Dr. Randy Chitwood, Coordinator of the RN to BSN program. “However, our quality and the dedication of our faculty and staff far exceed any accolades we could receive regarding cost.”

To view the full list, visit www.collegechoice.net/rankings/most-affordable-nursing-degrees-in-florida. If you’re interested in any of GCSC’s top-rated Health Sciences programs, please contact Craig Wise at 769.1551, ext. 3311 orcwise@gulfcoast.edu.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments