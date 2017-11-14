Chipola Habitat sets Nov. 18th for groundbreaking in Greenwood, Florida ……..

Ground being broken for four homes.

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Houses 57, 58, 59, & 60. This is a momentous occasion for the four families we are partnering with, and for the organization, as we have not broken ground on 4 houses at one time. We are especially grateful to our house sponsors, Allen and Jennifer Harkins of Lakeshore Hospitality, who are helping to offer affordable housing to families in our community.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. The location will be 4094 – 4112 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, FL 32443. Attached to this e-mail is a flyer for our upcoming groundbreaking ceremony. Directions to the site are included on the flyer.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments