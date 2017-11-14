Chipola College BSU hosting Toy & Clothing Drive …….

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Black Student Union is sponsoring a clothing/toy drive for the Anchorage Children’s Home in Marianna. The club is collecting clothes and supplies for children from toddlers to 18-year-olds.

The group is accepting donations of coats, socks, gloves, scarves, sweaters, hoodies, t-shirts and toys.

BSU also will hold a toy drive Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Walmart in Marianna.

Donations can also be made at the Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences Department.

