Gulf Coast State College presents Tenth Annual Cup Show: Form and Function ……..

Panama City, FL – The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College is proud to present the Tenth Annual Cup Show: Form and Function.

This nationally juried show is a survey of the wide variety of approaches to contemporary ceramics through the lens of the most intimate and accessible vessel, the cup. The central theme of the exhibition is the function and concept of the drinking vessel, including its relation to history, politics, craft, technology, utility and narrative.

The juror of the show is Jeremy Randall, whose work can be found in over 20 galleries across the country. He has taught at several different studios and institutions, and his work has been published in national and international periodicals, texts and publications.

The exhibit will be on display in the Amelia Center Main Gallery (Room 112) from November 17 through December 8.

There will be an opening reception for the exhibit the evening of November 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Gallery hours are Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Pavel Amromin at pamromin@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 872.3886.

