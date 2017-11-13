Vernon Girl Weightlifters take down Holmes County and Graceville ……..
Coach’s notes: This is the first time in school history where we have had the depth and numbers to be this competitive as a “team” in Girl’s weightlifting. The past two years we have sent the first two girls to state from Vernon as individual athletes. Soon we will be sending a team of girls to state. There is a lot of new ground to break in Vernon for girls weightlifting. We are still waiting on the first female medalist, the first female Champion, and the first female team championship. It is worth noting that the entire roster is composed of 9th and 10th-grade athletes. It is rare that we see such a high concentration of great female athletes within two classes. It will be exciting to watch this team develop this year and for the next couple years. The fact that they are already competitive with everyone else at such a young age speaks volumes about their work ethic and athletic ability.
Pictured below rom left to right (standing): Alyssia Rhodes, Cassidy Armbruster, Amelia McCrone, Sara Smith, Morgan Hammack, Jordan Johnson, Veronica Casey, Kiersten Gilmore, Samantha Moore. Kneeling: Haley Alderman and Tashara Roche
