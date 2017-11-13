Since the holidays are around the corner, these Turkey Tips and other goodies may come in handy through November and December.

Turkey Tips – First the basics of roasting a turkey.

This is brought to you by the United States Department of Agriculture -Food Safety and Inspection Service

ROASTING A TURKEY

A food thermometer should be used to ensure a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 °F has been reached to destroy bacteria and prevent food-borne illness.

Many variables can affect the roasting time of a whole turkey:

1. A partially frozen turkey requires longer cooking.

2. A stuffed turkey takes longer to cook.

3. The oven may heat food unevenly.

4. Temperature of the oven may be inaccurate.

5. Dark roasting pans cook faster than shiny metals.

6. The depth and size of the pan can reduce heat circulation to all areas of the turkey.

7. The use of a foil tent for the entire time can slow cooking.

8. Use of the roasting pan’s lid speeds cooking.

9. An oven cooking bag can accelerate cooking time.

10. The rack position can have an effect on even cooking and heat circulation.

11. A turkey or its pan may be too large for the oven, thus blocking heat circulation.

INSTRUCTIONS

Set the oven temperature no lower than 325 °F. Preheating is not necessary. Be sure the turkey is completely thawed. Times are based on fresh or thawed birds at a refrigerator temperature of 40 °F or below. Place turkey breast-side up on a flat wire rack in a shallow roasting pan 2 to 2 1/2 inches deep.

Optional steps:

Tuck wing tips back under shoulders of bird (called “akimbo”).

Add one-half cup water to the bottom of the pan.

In the beginning, a tent of aluminum foil may be placed loosely over the breast of the turkey for the first 1 to 1 1/2 hours, then removed for browning. Or, a tent of foil may be placed over the turkey after the turkey has reached the desired golden brown color.

4. For optimum safety, cook stuffing in a casserole. If stuffing your turkey, mix ingredients just before stuffing it; stuff loosely. Additional time is required for the turkey and stuffing to reach a safe minimum internal temperature (see chart).

5. For safety and doneness, the internal temperature should be checked with a food thermometer. The temperature of the turkey and the center of the stuffing must reach a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 °F. Check the temperature in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast.

6. Let the bird stand 20 minutes before removing stuffing and carving.

Watch this video from the USDA FSIS about roasting a turkey.

Turkey Tips – Second the safe way to deep-fry a turkey.

If you are interested in deep frying your turkey this year, be careful. This can be a very dangerous way to cook a turkey. Watch this YouTube public service announcement video from State Farm Insurance. If you still want to fry the turkey, here are isome safety instruction from the Butterball website.

DEEP-FRYING – OUTDOORS

Although you’re outdoors, using a propane deep fryer can be very dangerous. Never leave your deep fryer unattended and be sure to carefully follow these instructions:

To start, take the wrapper off of the turkey, and remove and discard the neck and giblets.

Deep-fry your turkey outside on a flat surface, far away from homes, garages, wooden decks, etc.

To determine how much oil is needed for frying, place the thawed turkey in the fryer basket and place it in the fryer. Add water until the top of the turkey is barely covered. Remove the turkey, allowing the water to drain from the turkey back into the fryer. Measure and mark the water line, and use that line as a guide when adding oil to the propane fryer.

Pat the turkey dry with paper towels.

Add oil to the fryer (based on the water line).

Preheat oil in the fryer to 375° F.

While the oil is heating, prepare your turkey with any seasonings, marinades, or injected flavor that you desire.

When the oil is hot, turn the burner off and slowly lower the turkey into the hot oil. Slowly lowering the basket helps prevent the oil from bubbling over. Turn the burner back on.

Cook the turkey about 3 to 4 minutes per pound.

The turkey is done when the dark meat is at an internal temperature of 175° F to 180° F and all white meat is at an internal temperature of 165° F to 170°F.

When the turkey is done, slowly lift it from the pot and place it in a pan or on paper towels to drain. Let the turkey stand for 20 minutes before removing it from the rack or basket.

Turkey Tips – Now for goodies!

This recipe is shared from the Fresh from Florida website.

Savory Pecan Stuffing



Ingredients:

1/2 pound Florida spicy or sage breakfast-style ground sausage

1 cup chopped Florida onion

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Florida rosemary, or 1 teaspoon dried

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Florida thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Florida sage, or 2 teaspoons dried

1/4 cup butter

1 cup chopped Florida celery

1 cup chopped Florida pecans

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 loaf of bread, cut into cubes or cornbread equivalent

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Directions:

Cook sausage and onion together until sausage is completely done.

Drain well and set aside.

Melt butter in a large skillet and cook celery and garlic until tender.

In large bowl, add remaining ingredients, adding sausage and onions last.

Mix together well and pour into a large baking dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes.

Comments