Pulled Pork Plate Sale this Thursday ……..

The Chipley Woman’s Club will be preparing Pulled Pork Plates this Thursday, November 16, from 11:00 – 1:00 PM at their clubhouse at 607 North 5th Street.

Plates can be picked up easily and will contain pulled pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, dessert for $8.00 each. Tea will also be provided for anyone who would like to stay and eat at the Clubhouse.

Members will be around town selling tickets this week, but if they miss you and you would like to place an order, just call 260-5896 for tickets, to reserve a plate, or to eat with friends at the clubhouse. Delivery will also be available.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments