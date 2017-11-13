Cosmetology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College Offers Just One of Over 35 Career Paths in Downtown Chipley, Florida

Florida Panhandle Technical College lost one of their own in the past year, and Instructor Kim Miller was a motivating and integral part of the Cosmetology Program for many years.

Kim’s legacy lives on, however, and the Cosmetology Program enjoys continued great success, as evidenced by this interview with students from the Cosmetology Program earlier this year, speaking about the opportunities afforded by the college.

Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Florida Panhandle Technical College or Real Florida Magazine, and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments