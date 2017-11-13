Chipley man arrested on attempted burglary charges ………

(Chipley, FL; November 13, 2017) – A Chipley man has been arrested for the attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling following multiple trespassing complaints from the area’s residents.

On November 12, just after 1:00 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, while actively working a trespassing call in the area of Pleas Circle and Bahoma Road, was approached by a complainant who reported a male subject was in the process of trying to enter his father-in-law’s home.

As deputies were responding to the residence located on Bahoma Road, a male subject, fitting the description provided was observed exiting the wood line. Deputies were immediately able to identify the man as 37-year-old Dustin Durrance, of Chipley, who was also the suspect involved in the trespassing case earlier in the day.

Durrance was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling and trespassing.

“The community involvement played a critical role in making an arrest in this case,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “I cannot stress, enough, the importance of reporting any suspicious activity you may witness.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

