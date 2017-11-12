Regional Career Fair Nov. 14th in Marianna ………

The CareerSource Chipola Region 3 Career Fair for high school students from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington County, will be held November 14, 2017, at the Eastside Baptist Church, located on Highway 90 East, Marianna, Florida.

The purpose behind the annual Career Fair is to provide the students of the five-county area an opportunity for career exploration and to discuss with the many representatives from the business community as well as education representatives. The Career Fair allows the student to learn more about the skills that the employers are looking for when making a hire and to speak with the training providers about how to acquire those needed skills.

This information obtained during this period, will assist the student in making a career choice in an ever-changing workplace or begin to further explore different career paths. The support of our local business community and the education entities is vital to the success of the Career Fair and allows the students to hear firsthand what opportunities are available and the skills needed to obtain them. The students will be in attendance from 8:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. If you would like further information on the Career Fair call Janice Holley 850-718-2484.

