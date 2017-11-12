Patriotism and Gratitude Are Alive And Well in Washington County, Florida As Community Celebrates Veteran’s Day 2017

Featuring speakers, patriotic musical performances, tributes to all branches of the military, food, pomp and circumstance, local Veteran’s Day celebrations totaled many hours of observance over several days, as seen in this compilation of photographs by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The 2017 Veteran’s Day celebrations in Washington County included events at Washington County Ag Center, Vernon Elementary School, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipley High School, Roulhac Middle School, Kate Smith Elementary School and Vernon Middle School, and at the end of the week, the result was an enhanced awareness for those who have given, and continue to give, to enable us to complain about pretty much everything.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

Comments