Obituary for Dahlia Register ……….

Dahlia Register, 94, of Bonifay, FL, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 11, 2017, surrounded by family and the caring staff of Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born March 24, 1923, in Holmes County Florida.

The family will welcome guests at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 1201 S. Waukesha Street, Bonifay, FL 32425. A celebration of Dahlia’s life will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Presley officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.

She was a long time employee of the Holmes County Shirt Factory until its closing. She worked many years as a volunteer for the Holmes County Council on Aging and was the happiest when she was doing things for others, especially the elderly who needed help.

Along with her parents, James ‘Alec’ and Mary Bean, Dahlia was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Foister Register; three sisters, Desma Clark, Frances Hubbard and Shirley Davis.

She is survived by two sons, Marlin Register of Bonifay, FL and Doyle Registers and wife Nancy of Columbus, GA; one grandson, Ashley Register and wife Lisa of Bonifay, FL; one great-granddaughter, Michelle Register of Bonifay, FL; two great-great-grandsons, Cameron Carroll and Christian Carroll of Holmes County; one brother, Edwin Bean and wife Sue of Newnan, GA; one sister, Carolyn Sellers of Bowling Green, FL; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

