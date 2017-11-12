NEW BOOK: Ending HealthCare Crisis. Dr. Schneider’s Path

Reward People With Cash for Being Healthy.

Affordable Care Act Going Broke. A Washington, DC Area Doctor Has the Solution:

Mandatory Annual Checkups and Monetary incentives-up to $5000 in tax credits

The time for enrollment in the Affordable Care Act has been cut in half. Advertising to encourage participation has been sliced 90 percent. It has become a political football.

With nearly everyone predicting the Affordable Care Act by itself is not sustainable and most likely will go broke, Dr. Myles Schneider steps into the operating theater.

Dr. Schneider wrote a book describing how he would virtually solve the health crisis that has vexed the experts and caused political turmoil and divisiveness for years?

It is not complicated. It’s based on monetary incentives aimed at creating a healthy America by rewarding those who take steps to avoid being unhealthy?

Dr. Schneider’s book is called “Restoring ‘Health’ to Healthcare”. He has been billboarding his plan to media audiences across America in his one-man effort to bring sense to a health care crisis.

His is a no-nonsense, uncomplicated plan that actually deals with the root problems and the financing of health care.

Hence, Schneider’s plan provides a roadmap to get there that includes mandatory annual checkups and monetary incentives-up to $5000 in tax credits for very healthy and lesser amounts for those who are not as healthy.

How did Dr. Schneider reach these conclusions? He’s happy to explain.

He has spent nearly 50 years in the medical field as a podiatrist, He has devoted most of his adult life to living as healthy as he can and doing extensive research on health and wellness.

During this time it came became obvious to him from multiple, reputable, resources pertaining to health and healthcare that approximately 70% percent of chronic diseases such as heart, stroke, diabetes and cancer can be prevented by sensible lifestyle choices and early prevention.

If that’s the case, Dr.Schneider’s reasons, “just think of how many common colds, sinus infections and cases of the flu can be prevented.”

This lead to the realization that what we perceive as the cause of our healthcare crisis-the cost of premiums, co-pays, and deductibles-are serious concerns but they are not the cause of the problem.

Until and unless we acknowledge the real cause of our healthcare dilemma, we will never get it under control.

Dr. Schneider’s book does exactly that- it identifies the real cause of our healthcare crisis and offers a concrete, practical solution on how to fix it.