By November 12, 2017 Read More →

Michael Lister’s new book ‘Blood Stone’ is finally here ……..

.

 BLOOD STONE

It’s finally here!

Since the very first John Jordan novel, he’s referenced the case that was like no other — the Stone Cold Killer case. Now you get to experience it for yourself in BLOOD STONE.

 

Pre-order BLOOD STONE today and be the first to get it when it’s released.

 

BLOOD STONE is the 17th John Jordan Mystery so make sure to catch-up on the series before it is released.

 

CLICK HERE to order BLOOD STONE for Amazon Kindle.

 

CLICK HERE to order BLOOD STONE for Apple iBooks, Kobo, Nook, and all other platforms.

 

*In the coming weeks we have some special gifts for everyone who pre-orders BLOOD STONE. Pre-order today and look for upcoming emails for your special Thank You gift.

 
John Jordan faces the Stone Cold Killer in this suspenseful, thoughtful thriller.
New Episodes of Writing and Life are now available. 7 so far and more on the way. Check out the Halloween episode and Creativity and Chaos. Available Now! 

 

And be sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel so you won’t miss the upcoming episode about Stone Mountain and the Stone Cold Killer Case!
Have you gotten your copy of

BLOOD TIES

and

THE WEDDING

yet?

A GIFT FOR YOU!

THE WEDDING 

 

CLICK HERE to receive THE WEDDING for free.

 

It’s my gift to you. Thanks for reading and for all your support! 

“Michael Lister may be the author of the most unique series running in mystery fiction . . . He takes a poet’s view to the novel . . . His words skip on the waters of the imagination like well-polished stones” – Michael Connelly

Comments

Posted in: Local News