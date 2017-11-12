Michael Lister’s new book ‘Blood Stone’ is finally here ……..

BLOOD STONE

It’s finally here!

Since the very first John Jordan novel, he’s referenced the case that was like no other — the Stone Cold Killer case. Now you get to experience it for yourself in BLOOD STONE.

Pre-order BLOOD STONE today and be the first to get it when it’s released.

BLOOD STONE is the 17th John Jordan Mystery so make sure to catch-up on the series before it is released.

CLICK HERE to order BLOOD STONE for Amazon Kindle.

CLICK HERE to order BLOOD STONE for Apple iBooks, Kobo, Nook, and all other platforms.

*In the coming weeks we have some special gifts for everyone who pre-orders BLOOD STONE. Pre-order today and look for upcoming emails for your special Thank You gift.