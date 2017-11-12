Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida Offers Adult and Continuing Education For Those Seeking New Careers

The Adult Education Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College prepares students and allows them to obtain the knowledge and skills necessary to pass the Official GED® Tests and be awarded a State of Florida High School Diploma.

An additional performance level will certify that the adult student is career and college ready, striving to motivate students not only to obtain a GED® diploma, but to continue their education to earn a post-secondary degree, certificate, or industry certification.

Here’s a ‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview with Joli Hartzog, instructor of the Adult Education Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine and listen to interviews with community and business leaders on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

