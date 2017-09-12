‘Beauty & the Beast’ auditions Sept. 17th at Spanish Trail Playhouse ………

Chipley, Florida—The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Disney’s Beauty & the Beast on Sunday, September 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Monday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Beauty and the Beast will take the stage November 9-12.

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast will be directed by Kevin Russell. This play follows the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Audition packets will be available on September 11 on the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse office and the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or about volunteering or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.

