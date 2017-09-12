Don’t Forget An Important Part Of The School Year ………

(NAPSI)—Amid all the busyness and excitement of the school year—classes, friends, sports and other activities—there’s something very important young men should not forget: Within 30 days of their 18th birthday, they must register with the Selective Service.

There are several reasons.

• First, it’s the law. Failure to register is a lot more serious than failing a test. You could be fined up to $250,000 or even sent to prison for up to five years—or both.

• Next, not registering may mean not getting a driver’s license (or citizenship if you’ve immigrated to the U.S. If that’s the case, you should know the Selective Service System has not now, or in the past, collected or shared any information that would indicate a man’s immigration status, either documented or undocumented. Selective Service has no authority to collect such information, has no use for it, and it is irrelevant to the registration requirement.). Not registering can also keep you from getting jobs, job training, scholarships and student loans. This includes Federal Pell Grants, Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants (FSEOG), Direct Stafford Loans/PLUS Loans, National Direct Student Loans, and College Work-Study.

• What’s more, it’s your civic duty. By registering all eligible men, Selective Service ensures a fair and equitable draft, if ever required, though there hasn’t been one since 1973.

Fortunately, registration is easy. Here are five ways to do so:

1. You’ll probably get a card in the mail. Simply fill it out and post it back.

2. If not, you can find Selective Service mail-back registration forms at any U.S. post office. Fill one out, affix postage, and mail it to Selective Service. You don’t even have to ask the postal clerk. Men living overseas may register at any U.S. Embassy or consular office.

3. If you’re applying to college, you can check “Register Me” on Box #22 on the application form for federal student financial aid (FAFSA). The Department of Education will furnish Selective Service with the required registration information.

4. If you’re in high school, chances are there’s a staff member or teacher appointed as a Selective Service Registrar and he or she can guide you through the registration process.

5. Perhaps simplest of all, you can go to www.sss.gov/Registration/Register-Now/Registration-Form and fill out the form online.

Learn More

For further information about registering, so you’ll have one less thing to think about during the school year, go to www.sss.gov.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments