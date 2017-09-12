Washington County Council on Aging welcomes volunteers to assist in teaching seniors how to do various crafts and art projects.

WCCOA serves the entire county with sites in Vernon, Caryville, Ebro, Sunny Hills, Greenhead as well as their main office in Chipley.

Volunteers are instrumental in teaching and guiding our seniors with projects like drawing, painting, crocheting, knitting and other activities.

If you or someone you know would be interested in volunteering for this worthwhile cause, please call Andrea at 638-6216.

