Beach Fab 5K coming to Panama City Beach Sept. 15th ……..
This event is set for Sept. 16th at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.
Early registration ends September 15, 2017
Prices increase by $5 for individuals and $10 for teams for the day of registration
Run/Walk STARTS at 8:00AM – Paved Course – TIMED Race
Registration is FROM 7:00AM – 7:45AM
This is a paved course and there will be water stations available. Timing is recorded by tear tags and the overall finishers times are posted within 24-48 hours after the race.
