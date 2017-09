Apply now for Nursing Program at Chipola College …….

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) is now accepting nursing applications for the Spring, 2018 semester which begins in January.

Application deadline is Sept. 22. Students must complete a college application, as well as a nursing application to be considered for admission. The ADN program prepares students for first level positions as Registered Nurses.

Chipola’s Nursing program is a limited enrollment program approved by the Florida Board of Nursing and nationally-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

For information, call 850-718-2278 or visit www.chipola.edu

