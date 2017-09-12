28 States and D.C. Provide Assets for Hurricane Response and Recovery ………….

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott today outlined support that has been deployed to Florida from twenty-eight states and Washington D.C. to aid in the response and recovery of Hurricane Irma. Governor Scott has worked closely with local, state, and federal governments to coordinate preparation efforts.

Governor Scott said, “Florida has received an incredible outpouring of support from other states in responding to Hurricane Irma. Responding to catastrophic storms like this takes a collaborative and coordinated team effort. The strength and speed of these states’ help has been instrumental in our planned response to Irma. The people of Florida are incredibly thankful for their selfless dedication. Together, we can withstand this storm and come back even stronger.”

The following personnel and resources have been deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Irma response and recovery:

· Alaska – Deployed a Geographic Information Science Supervisor and Emergency Operations Center Support Team

· Alabama – Deployed two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, along with cargo trucks and other logistical assets

· Arkansas – Deployed 28 Swiftwater Rescue Personnel and Boats

· California – Deployed an Emergency Management Assistance Compact Advance Team

· Colorado – Deployed Graphical Information Systems and Emergency Operation Center Support Team

· Connecticut – Deployed two CH-47 Chinook helicopters

· Washington D.C. – Deployed an All Hazards Incident Management Team

· Indiana – Deployed Tactical Command Post staff and equipment

· Iowa – Deployed four LUH-72 Lakota helicopters and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters

· Kentucky – Deployed six FEMA Type II ambulances

· Louisiana – Deployed Type III Urban Search and Rescue Teams, an Animal/Human Swiftwater Search and Rescue Team and Emergency Operations Center Support Staff

· Massachusetts – Deployed Infrastructure Support Staff, an All Hazards Incident Management Team and a nurse team

· Michigan – Deployed Type III Urban Search and Rescue Teams

· Minnesota – Deployed an Emergency Operations Center Support Team along with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter

· Mississippi – Deployed a Type III Urban Search and Rescue Team, 26 Special Response Teams and equipment, an All Hazards Incident Management Team, lead staff for Mass Care, Emergency Support Function 8 Leadership Support and 2 CH-47 Chinook helicopters

· North Carolina – Deployed Medical Center Evacuation Assistance

· North Dakota – Deployed an Emergency Management Assistance Compact Advance Team and Nurse Teams

· Nebraska – Deployed multiple aviation assets

· New Hampshire – Deployed 2 Air Operations Branch Directors

· New Jersey – Deployed cargo trucks and other logistical transportation assets

· New York – Deployed a Type III Urban Search and Rescue Team along with 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters

· Ohio – Deployed Type 3 All Hazards Incident Management Teams

· Oklahoma – Deployed an Emergency Operations Center Support Team

· Pennsylvania – Deployed a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with air support

· Tennessee – Deployed a Type II Urban Search and Rescue Team, Emergency Support Function 8 Augmentation Teams, 40 Nurses and 5 Ambulance Strike Teams

· Texas – Deployed 66 Swiftwater Search and Rescue Teams

· Utah – Deployed a Human Services Emergency Operations Center Support Team

· Washington – Deployed an All Hazards Incident Management Team

· Wisconsin – Deployed Wide Area Security and Humanitarian Relief on a 30-day mission along with Type III Urban Search and Rescue Teams

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments