Washington County, Florida Commissioner Tray Hawkins Discusses Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10, 2017

‘Real Florida Magazine’ had the opportunity to discuss Hurricane Irma and local preparations for the storm and possible aftermath with Washington County Commissioner Tray Hawkins at the Emergency Operations Center in Wausau, Florida on Sunday, September 10, 2019.

Real Florida Magazine staff was embedded with local and state officials in the Emergency Operations Center to continue coverage of the latest information affecting local residents, publishing these interviews as available.

