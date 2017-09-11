Washington County Emergency Operations Update Meeting in Wausau, Florida on Monday, September 11, 2017

Within an hour or so of the time of the World Trade Center attack on September 11, 2001, many local, county and state public safety, law enforcement, military and public utility agencies were represented in Wausau, Florida on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center as the latest information about Hurricane Irma was disseminated, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Invited to remain embedded at the Operations Center to cover first-hand the development of Hurricane Irma, preparation for the storm, followed by the eventual landfall and downgrading to a Tropical Storm, the staff of ‘Real Florida Magazine’ took the opportunity to interview local and state officials and provide coverage of the latest information affecting local residents, in photos, video clips and interviews.

With over 30,000 people without power in Tallahassee as of 10AM CST, Gulf Power Manager Darrin Wall was pleased to announce that only around 300 people were without power in our local area, less than one percent of the consumers served by the utility.

‘We spend a lot of time upgrading our infrastructure and backbone, as well as aggressive;y trimming overhanging limbs and conducting training exercises for these kinds of occasions’, said Wall in a “Real Florida Magazine” interview, ‘and it pays off, in safety to our personnel and in dependable service to our customers’.

Public Safety Director Lynne Abel spent the night in the EOC building, keeping abreast of the conditions and in communication wit Florida State officials, conducting meetings as necessary to keep the local officials abreast of the most recent news.

Washington County Administrator Jeff Massey was on hand on Monday, expressing that this was a good drill and time well spend, as the situation could have been much worse.

See more video clips, photos and listen to these interviews with these public officials on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and you can listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments