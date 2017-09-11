Storm Damage in Chipley, Florida Has Emergency Crews Responding in Cold, Wet Weather on Monday, September 11, 2017

‘Real Florida Magazine’ shadowed Gulf Power crews, as well as the City of Chipley Fire and Police Departments as the agencies scrambled to respond to downed trees, some landing on homes and electrical wires, on Monday, September 11, 2019.

Cold, wet weather hampered the efforts and providing a miserable day, although a far cry from the devastation that could have been presented if Hurricane Irma had fulfilled one projected path which had the storm targeting this area.

Some of the trees lost branches due to the high winds after being soaked from the heavy rains while other succumbed to the drenched ground and simply fell over, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

In either case, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department discourage people from rubber-necking, advising it safest to wait out the balance of the day on Monday evening and commence regular activites on Tuesday, September 12.

‘We have a deep respect and appreciation for these men and women of Gulf Power, Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS services, who literally put their safety on the line every day, simply to keep us safe, and with electrical power, said Debbie Goulding, President of The Goulding Agency, ‘and typically they are working in the worst of conditions’.

‘Real Florida Magazine staff continues close communication with local and state officials at the Wausau, Florida Emergency Operations Center in order to provide coverage of what remains of the storm, and events affecting local residents’, Goulding continued.

Washington County Public Safety Director Lynne Abel cautions residents to not call ‘9-1-1-‘ for downed trees or similar events, but rather to contact the Emergency Management Center at 850-638-6203.

