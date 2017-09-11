Florida Forest Service and Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Begin Urban Search and Rescue Missions ……….

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam today announced that the Florida Forest Service and the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, along with other agencies, have begun urban search and rescue efforts. They will also be conducting infrastructure assessments.

“Urban search and rescue efforts are among the highest priorities immediately following a hurricane, and the Florida Forest Service and Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, along with other agencies, have begun these life-saving efforts.”

