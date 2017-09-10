West Florida Electric offices closed Monday ………

The WFEC hurricane preparedness team met this morning. A decision was made to close each WFEC district office for business and to non-essential personnel tomorrow. This decision allows the co-op to prepare for power outages caused by Irma as the storm passes near our area. Power will not be shut off to any WFEC prepaid customers tomorrow. If you need to conduct business like making payments or updating account information, you may use the 1-855-MYWFECA ( 1-855-699-3322) to do so.

