Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Prepares for Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10, 2017

Many local, county and state public safety and health, law enforcement, military and public utility agencies were represented in Wausau, Florida on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center as the latest information about Hurricane Irma was disseminated.

Real Florida Magazine staff had the opportunity to interview these local and state officials, and will stay embedded in the Emergency Operations Center to continue to coverage of the latest information affecting local residents, publishing these interviews as available.

See more video clips, photos and listen to these interviews with these public officials on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and you can listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

