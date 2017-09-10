Washington County EOC personnel keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma ……….

Washington County Emergency Management staffers and elected officials are continuing to monitor Hurricane Irma as it continues to make its way inland across Florida.

Currently, they are forecasting the following for the Florida Panhandle:

Tropical storm conditions are essentially certain for much of the region.

Hurricane conditions are much more likely across the Big Bend and south-central Georgia.

Widespread wind damage is the main threat for inland areas.

Extensive damage to trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages.

Flooding into Georgia.

However, only minor river flooding expected west of the Apalachicola River.

The following closures have already been activated:

Washington County schools have been closed for Sept. 11th and 12th.

Falling Waters State Park is closed.

Chipley City offices have been closed.

Washington County governmental offices have been closed.

State offices have been closed in Washington County.

Federal offices have been closed in Washington County.

And, the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding residents to stay off the roadways if at all possible.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments