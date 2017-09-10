Washington County Emergency Operations Update Meeting in Wausau, Florida on Sunday, September 10, 2017

Many local, county and state public safety and health, law enforcement, military and public utility agencies were represented in Wausau, Florida on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center as the latest information about Hurricane Irma was disseminated, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Chipley Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) were all present, along with fire department officials, County road and maintenance representatives, health department and EMS officials, and all the elected Washington County Commissioners, as the group heard from state officials about the current state of emergency, storm track, available resources and other information necessary to further prepare for the impending hurricane.

Public Safety Director Lynne Abel conducted the meeting, keeping the discussion directed toward significant situational updates, and stressed that the public or any other agencies could contact their operations center in Wausau for any information or reports.

‘We will be here all night tonight and until this emergency has passed’, said Abel. who was quick to point out the quality of her EOC staff.

Real Florida Magazine staff had the opportunity to interview these local and state officials, and will stay embedded in the Emergency Operations Center to continue to coverage of the latest information affecting local residents, publishing these interviews as available.

‘Washington County did not allow itself to become complacent, regardless of the storm tracking that seemed to favor us at one point’, said Commissioner Tray Hawkins, ‘and we are pleased to report that we are taking all necessary precautions, and have in place all necessary emergency services, and we ask that citizens get prepared, stay calm and stay of the roads as much as possible when the weather starts to worsen’.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews also echoed that sentiment in a ‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview. ‘Please do not call 9-1-1 to report power outages’, Crews said, ‘we have increased our patrols and we are keeping an eye on the situation, but we cannot do anything about power outages’.

‘Do not hesitate to let us know about downed power lines or other emergencies, however’, Crews continued, ‘and be aware that we are keeping a close eye on the situation, with increased patrols on the road’.

Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor took the opportunity to announce that schools in the county will remain closed through Tuesday, September 12, in order to minimize traffic and the safety of students.

Washington County Administrator Jeff Massey was on hand to discuss the situation. ‘This is one of my first potential crisis situations since taking this position’, said Massey. ‘and the opportunity to work with this group of professionals is truly rewarding’.

Asked about the number of RV’s and other vehicles staging at the Chipley Walmart just off I-10, Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson said that the situation was really a Walmart policy issue, but that his department had increased the presence of law enforcement in that parking lot area with increased patrols.

