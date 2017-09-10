Washington County Communication Department issues RFP

August 30, 2017

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TRANSMIT COMBINER AND RECEIVER MULTICOUPLER SYSTEM WITH TOWER TOP AMPLIFIER FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is seeking proposals for the above named system in accordance with the enclosed specifications. The submittal, consisting of the original proposal and three (3) additional paper copies marked, “TRANSMIT COMBINER AND RECEIVER MULTICOUPLER SYSTEM WITH TOWER TOP AMPLIFIER” will be received no later than 3:00 p.m., CST, Tuesday, September 19, 2017 by:

IN PERSON, SPECIAL COURIER or U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

Attention: Billy Brock Information Technology Washington County Board of County Commissioners 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428

Any proposal received after 3:00 p.m., CST, September 19, 2017 whether by mail or otherwise, will be returned unopened. The time of receipt shall be determined by the time stamp in the Administration Office of the Washington County Government Offices. Proposals shall be placed in a sealed envelope, marked with the title, date and hour proposals are scheduled to be received. Responders are responsible for insuring that their proposal is stamped by Administration Office personnel by the deadline indicated.

Nothing herein is intended to exclude any responsible firm, person, or business or in any way restrain or restrict competition. On the contrary, all responsible firms are encouraged to submit proposals. Washington County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals submitted.

Questions concerning this Request for Proposal should be submitted in writing to Billy Brock at billybrock@wcso.us no later than close of business September 12, 2017.

