Washington County BOCC advertising for Volunteer Firefighter II ……..

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER II

Advertisement Dates: August 30, 2017 – OPEN

Washington County Fire Services is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Firefighter II’s. Volunteers will be paid biweekly by stipend for shifts scheduled Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Scheduled days may vary based on availability.)

STIPEND: Firefighter II $100.00 per shift

Duties: Primary responsibilities include emergency and non-emergency activities inclusive of fire suppression, emergency medical rescue, fire prevention and hazardous materials response.

Minimum Requirements: Graduation from a standard high school or general education diploma is required. The applicant must possess a certificate of compliance by the Fire Fighters Standards and Training Council in accordance with Chapter 633.34 and 633.35 F.S. (Fire Fighter II certification) Applicant must meet required health and physical standards and possess a valid Florida Driver License. Preference will be given to current qualified Washington County Volunteer Firefighters.

Applications may be obtained at the Washington County Board of County Commissioners’ office located at 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428. All interested applicants MUST submit an Employment Application to the Human Resources Department in the Washington County Board of County Commissioners’ office.

All questions regarding this position should be directed to the Recruitment & Retention Officer/Fire Services Coordinator, 850-638-6203, Option 4. The selected applicants will be subject to a pre-employment physical and drug screen. Veteran’s Preference is accepted in accordance with FS 295.08. Equal Opportunity Employer.

