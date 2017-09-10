Tickets available for ‘Swamp Gravy: Listen Here’ ……..

Swamp Gravy IS Georgia’s Official Folk Life Play. Begun in 1992, our production takes the true stories of local people, mixes them with local volunteer talent, professional playwriting, direction, and design, and spices it up with original, locally written music to create an experience that you’ll never forget. Swamp Gravy is suitable for patrons of all ages, and makes a great outing for families, clubs, church groups, and individuals. You can purchase tickets here, or call 229-758-5450. We do offer a discount to groups of 20 or more – for more information on the discount, and to make your reservation, please call 1-229-758-5450.

Swamp Gravy: Listen Here

October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 2017

March 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 2018

Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 & 6:00 PM