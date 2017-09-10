‘Mondays with Pete’ – A day early ………

Good afternoon;

Yes, afternoon. Hurricane Irma is making her way up the Florida peninsula and tropical storm conditions loom for us this evening and all day tomorrow. I resigned myself to the fact of a low-attendance Sunday because of the threatening weather. People have been glued to the Weather Channel trying to decide whether or not to leave the area and join thousands from Hurricane Harvey and all of south Florida trying to find a place to go. Or do we just prepare, hunker down and stay put? Stores are closing early today and many have already announced that they will be closed tomorrow. Schools are closed through tomorrow and who knows what will be in store on Tuesday. Some church meetings have been canceled for next week and the church will be closed tomorrow. So Mondays with Pete comes to you this week on Sunday afternoon.

I was surprised that our attendance at worship was pretty good even with all those who bailed out earlier in the week. It was good to gather in God’s house in the face of the storm spend a precious hour in His presence and in the presence of our brothers and sister in Christ. Many visitors and members of our sister Hispanic congregation joined us to worship, pray and lift our voices in song. “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Great is thy Faithfulness” rang from the rafters of the church. We struggled a little with the Spanish verses, but God’s Spirit moved amongst us.

The clouds were moving in and the winds had picked up when Pastor Ward, our music minister stepped up and with the help, our talented musicians brought the congregation to stand still with a rendition of “’Till the Storm Passes By.”

In the dark of the midnight have I oft hid my face

While the storm howls above me, and there’s no hiding place

‘Mid the crash of the thunder, Precious Lord, hear my cry

Keep me safe till the storm passes by

Till the storm passes over, till the thunder sounds no more

Till the clouds roll forever from the sky

Hold me fast, let me stand in the hollow of Thy hand

Keep me safe till the storm passes by

When the long night has ended and the storms come no more

Let me stand in Thy presence on the bright peaceful shore

In that land where the tempest, never comes, Lord, may I

Dwell with Thee when the storm passes by

Till the storm passes over, till the thunder sounds no more

Till the clouds roll forever from the sky

Hold me fast, let me stand in the hollow of Thy hand

Keep me safe till the storm passes by.

This is our prayer today for those in the path of hurricane Irma and those recovering

from Hurricane Harvey. The wind is picking up outside and you can feel the storm

coming in the air. Better finish up and head home. Have a great week.

Rev. J. Pete Hyde

Pastor

Santa Rosa Beach Community Church

850-267-2599

srbcc.com

