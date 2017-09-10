Gulf Coast State College hosts annual “College Night” ……….

~~ Thinking about starting your college career, coming back to college or transferring to a university? Explore your options at GCSC’s “College Night” ~~

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is hosting its annual “College Night” on Thursday, September 14, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center at the Panama City Campus.

“College Night” is a great opportunity for the community to learn more about GCSC and other schools across the country. It’s geared towards local high school students, current Gulf Coast students looking to transfer to a university, as well as parents, teachers, administrators and anyone thinking about coming back to school or attending college for the first time.

There will be 50 colleges and universities attending “College Night” and representatives will be on hand to provide information about degrees, programs, student life, athletics, careers, scholarships and financial aid. The event is free and open to the community.

If you have any questions, please contact Isi Ogwude at (850) 769.1551 ext. 6015 or iogwude@gulfcoast.edu.

