Gov. Scott Issues Updates on Hurricane Irma Preparedness and Response Efforts as Storm Impacts Florida ………..

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott received a full update from the State Emergency Operations Center as Hurricane Irma impacts Florida. A majority of the state remains under a hurricane warning. The Governor will continue to be in constant communication with state and local emergency management officials, city and county leaders, law enforcement and utility officials throughout the storm’s impact. For more information on preparedness actions, click HERE. Click HERE to see the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

EMERGENCY SUPPORT FUNCTIONS BY STATE EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM

WATCHES AND WARNING –

Storm Surge Warning: The Florida/Georgia line southward to Jupiter Inlet North Miami Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to the Ochlockonee River Florida Keys Tampa Bay



Hurricane Warning: Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to Indian Pass at the Gulf/Franklin County line. Florida Keys Lake Okeechobee Florida Bay



Tropical Storm Warning: West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee River



EVACUATIONS

IF THERE ARE ALREADY STORM IMPACTS IN YOUR AREA, DO NOT GET ON THE ROAD. SHELTER IN PLACE.

Please visit www.FloridaDisaster.org/info to see what evacuation orders are in place in your county.

DEM estimates that 6.5 million Floridians have been ordered to evacuate.

SHELTERS

More than 530 shelters are open throughout Florida with a total population of more than 116,000 individuals. More than 75 special needs shelters are open with a total population of more than 12,700 individuals. This number is being updated throughout the day. Visitfloridadisaster.org/shelters/summary.aspx to find information on shelters in your area.

Shelters are continuing to open across the state, including shelters for people with special needs, pets and general populations. To find information about available shelter information by county,floridadisaster.org/shelters.

FEMA is also hosting shelter information on its mobile app which can be found at fema.gov/mobile-app.

POWER AND UTILITIES

The current power outage as of 12:00 p.m. is1,528,282 accounts. For a full breakdown, click HERE.

Restoration personnel have been activated to help restore power as quickly as possible following the storm’s impact.



MILITARY SUPPORT

Governor Scott has activated the entire force of the Florida Army and Air National Guard – 7,000 guard members – to support with planning, and logistics operations in preparation for potential impacts from Hurricane Irma. These members are stationing across the state and actively assisting with preparation efforts and supporting more than 200 shelters. The Florida National Guard has 1,000 high water vehicles, 13 helicopters, 17 boats and more than 700 generators on standby.

· More than 700 more guardsmen are preparing to set up food and water distribution sites as soon as the storm passes and we are working alongside FWC to prepare for search and rescue mission as soon as it is safe.

The Florida National Guard is coordinating a multi-state response focused on planning and preparing thousands of forces to enhance security and support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. States that have deployed troops or are positioning support include North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Connecticut, Mississippi, New Jersey, Alabama, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland and Iowa.

The Florida National Guard is coordinating with the National Guard Bureau to identify approximately 30,000 troops, 4,000 trucks, 100 helicopters, and air evacuation crews that are standing by for Hurricane Irma support, if needed. 10,000 of those troops are in the process of joining Florida Guard members for deployment after the storm.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

More than 200 FWC officers statewide, including partner agencies, will be standing by in areas expected to be safe with resources such as trucks, coastal and river patrol boats, ATVs and shallow draft boats to respond to critical areas based on the storm’s path. FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) officers, National Guard members and an Urban Search and Rescue Team are staged for reconnaissance once the storm passes that area.

· FWC has more than 500 law enforcement vessels standing ready and is prepared to sustain these resources as long as necessary.

· FWC is swearing in more than 200 officers that are being deployed from Mississippi, South Carolina, Arkansas and Texas. By the end of today, FWC will have 50 additional officers from Louisiana, 28 officers from Arkansas, and 26 from Mississippi.

The entire Florida Highway Patrol, approximately 1,700 troopers, is on 12-hour shifts, with the primary mission to assist emergency response. In addition, a total of 330 troopers are on standby to assist with recovery and road clearance efforts after the storm passes.

Florida Incident Management Teams (IMT) are mobilizing to provide overall statewide command and control for all Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) and lifesaving operations.

FEMA Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) teams are staged for rapid deployment behind Hurricane Irma, including additional teams standing by in Georgia.

TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC WORKS

Sustained winds over 40 miles per hour will prompt the Florida Highway Patrol to close bridges. The state Emergency Operations Center is receiving regular wind status updates from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and closely monitoring the wind speeds across bridges. The following major bridges are currently closed:

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

· Airport Updates:

The following airports are closed:

Airport Manatee (48X)

Albert Whitted Airport (SPG)

Boca Raton Airport (BCT)

Downtown Fort Lauderdale Heliport (DT1)

Everglades Airpark (X01)

Fernandina Beach Municipal (FHB)

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International (KFLL)

Immokalee Regional Airport (IMM)

Key West International Airport (KEYW)

Keys/Marathon International (MTH)

Kissimmee Gateway Airport (ISM)

Leesburg International Airport (LEE)

Marco Island Airport (MKY)

Miami Seaplane Base (MPB)

Naples Municipal Airport (APF)

North Perry Airport (HWO)

Northeast Florida Regional (SGJ)

Ocala International-Jim Taylor Field (OCF)

Okeechobee County Airport (OBE)

Orlando–Sanford International (KSFB)

Ormond Beach Municipal (OMN)

Peter O Knight Airport (TPF)

Plant City Airport (PCM)

Pompano Beach Airpark (PMP)

Saint George Island Airport (F47)

Sarasota–Bradenton International (KSRQ)

St Pete-Clearwater International (PIE)

Tallahassee Commercial Airport (68J)

Tampa Executive Airport (VDF)

Tavares Seaplane Base (FA1)

Williston Municipal Airport (X60)

The following airports have terminated Commercial Service:

Daytona Beach International (KDAB)

Melbourne International Airport (MLB)

Palm Beach International (KPBI)

Punta Gorda Airport (PGD)

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

The following airports are conducting emergency operations only:

Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport (TNT)

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE)

Miami Executive Airport (TMB)

Miami Homestead General Aviation (X51)

Miami International (KMIA)

Opa-Locka Executive Airport (OPF)

Orlando International (KMCO)

Tampa International (KTPA)

Venice Municipal Airport (VNC)

Vero Beach Municipal Airport (VRB)

o Winter Haven’s Gilbert Airport (GIF)

· Port Updates:

Key West: Port closed

Miami: Port closed

Port Everglades: Port closed

Palm Beach: Port Closed

Manatee: Port closed

St. Petersburg: Port closed

Canaveral: Port closed

Ft Pierce: Port Closed

Jacksonville: Port closed

Fernandina: Port closed

Tampa: Port closed

Panama City: Port Closed

Pensacola: Open with restrictions

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Free Xfinity WiFi hotspots are available throughout the state for individuals in need, including non-Xfinity customers, to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, please visit Xfinity.com/wifi.

Charter Communications opened all of their Spectrum WiFi hotspots across Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Irma get connected.

Telecommunications Partners are monitoring fuel levels for generators and back-up power supply for cell towers, mobile switching centers and central offices.

The state is working with city, county and state entities to re-route phone lines. At this point, there are no out of ordinary reports of any major outages.

STATE EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER/ CONTACT INFORMATION

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at a level one, which is a full-scale, 24-hours-a-day activation.

The Florida Emergency Information Line has been activated and is available 24/7 for families and victors at 1-800-342-3557.

Floridians can text FLPREPARES to 888777 in order to receive text alerts from FDEM.

The media line is 850-921-0217.

Follow @FLSert or @FLGovScott on Twitter for live updates on Hurricane Irma.

Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.

On Monday, Governor Scott issued Executive Order 17-235 declaring a state of emergency in all 67 counties within the State of Florida.

