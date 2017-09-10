Commissioner Adam Putnam Announces Additional State Forest Closures for Hurricane Irma ……..
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –In response to the westward shift of Hurricane Irma’s projected track toward the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam today announced the closure of three additional state forests in the to help ensure the safety of Florida residents and visitors. The grounds and all campsites, including primitive and RV, of Lake Talquin State Forest, Wakulla State Forest and Tate’s Hell State Forest are closed until further notice.
The following 30 state forests are closed and will remain closed until further notice:
Belmore State Forest
Big Shoals State Forest
Carl Duval Moore State Forest
Cary State Forest
Charles H. Bronson State Forest
Etoniah Creek State Forest
Four Creeks State Forest
Geothe State Forest
Indian Lake State Forest
Jennings State Forest
John M. Beathea State Forest
Lake George State Forest
Lake Talquin State Forest
Lake Wales Ridge State Forest
Little Big Econ State Forest
Matanzas State Forest
Myakka State Forest
Newnan’s Lake State Forest
Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest
Peace River State Forest
Picayune Stand State Forest
Ralph E. Simmons State Forest
Ross Prairie State Forest
Seminole State Forest
Tate’s Hell State Forest
Tiger Bay State Forest
Twin Rivers State Forest
Wakulla State Forest
Welaka State Forest
Withlacoochee State Forest
Depending on Hurricane Irma’s tract, the Florida Forest Service may close additional state forest or campgrounds. The Florida Forest Service team is in constant communication with state and local emergency operations centers.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.
