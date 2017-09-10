Commissioner Adam Putnam Announces Additional State Forest Closures for Hurricane Irma ……..

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –In response to the westward shift of Hurricane Irma’s projected track toward the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam today announced the closure of three additional state forests in the to help ensure the safety of Florida residents and visitors. The grounds and all campsites, including primitive and RV, of Lake Talquin State Forest, Wakulla State Forest and Tate’s Hell State Forest are closed until further notice.

The following 30 state forests are closed and will remain closed until further notice:

Belmore State Forest

Big Shoals State Forest

Carl Duval Moore State Forest

Cary State Forest

Charles H. Bronson State Forest

Etoniah Creek State Forest

Four Creeks State Forest

Geothe State Forest

Indian Lake State Forest

Jennings State Forest

John M. Beathea State Forest

Lake George State Forest

Lake Talquin State Forest

Lake Wales Ridge State Forest

Little Big Econ State Forest

Matanzas State Forest

Myakka State Forest

Newnan’s Lake State Forest

Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest

Peace River State Forest

Picayune Stand State Forest

Ralph E. Simmons State Forest

Ross Prairie State Forest

Seminole State Forest

Tate’s Hell State Forest

Tiger Bay State Forest

Twin Rivers State Forest

Wakulla State Forest

Welaka State Forest

Withlacoochee State Forest

Depending on Hurricane Irma’s tract, the Florida Forest Service may close additional state forest or campgrounds. The Florida Forest Service team is in constant communication with state and local emergency operations centers.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.

