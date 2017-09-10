BCF Ranked Nationally ……….

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has been recognized many times for its exceptional ranking in affordability and educational excellence. In recent weeks, BCF was named one of the 50 Most Affordable Online Universities in the Nation by OnlineCourseReport.com as well as one of the best Bible Colleges by .com,

These special recognitions validate and recognize the dedication that BCF puts into providing a quality Christian education experience for students at an affordable cost. According to OnlineCourseReport.com, BCF qualified for the ranking because the school offers affordable and quality online undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

In addition to the national ranking by the OnlineCourseReport, BCF has been recognized and evaluated by multiple agencies across the nation highlighting the continued growth in BCF’s online programs and the exceptional quality in academics.

As BCF continues to be recognized for the excellent education programs that are accessible at an affordable price, the honor of equipping the next generation of Christian leaders is at the forefront of the faculty and staff.

To learn more about how The Baptist College of Florida strives in “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” through affordable onlineprograms, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

FBC President presented with the Top Private Colleges and Universities plaque for 2017.

